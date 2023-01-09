Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

At Inaugural Tendit Day, America's best-in-class, single-source facility services & thoroughfare company sets path for its future, its people and ongoing growth

DENVER, Jan 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tendit Group, America's best-in-class, single source facility services & thoroughfare company officially unified under a single name – an effort that has been in the making since 2019. It did so by mounting the first official Tendit Day, a company-wide gathering at the Denver Performing Arts Complex's Seawell Ballroom.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.