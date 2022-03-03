SALT LAKE CITY, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass opens its doors on Friday, March 11, 2022 and continues through Sunday, March 13 at the Mountain America Expo Center. This spring, the Home Show team welcomes Ty Pennington, TLC's Trading Spaces and ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition's former host, designer and favorite carpenter.
Ty Pennington first garnered national attention as the quirky and creative carpenter on the groundbreaking home improvement series Trading Spaces. Later as host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Pennington helped transform the lives of hundreds, while inspiring millions more around the world to volunteer their time to help others. The show was consistently rated among television's Top 20 programs and won two Emmys® for Outstanding Reality Program. Pennington will be on the Garden Stage at the Home Show on Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m., one time only, to share home renovation stories, talk about his new show and answer questions.
For those Home + Garden Show guests that want to learn more about how to create an outdoor oasis or plant a garden, we've teamed up with some of Utah's premier landscaping and gardening experts to share the newest tips and trends. Experts such as James Batton The Arborist, Cynthia Bee and Master Gardener Stephen Fitzwater, to name a few, will be on the Garden Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 11, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.
Additionally, when Home Show guests visit the Design Stage, they will have the opportunity to get personalized interior and exterior design advice as well as learn how to choose the best contractor for any project. Home Show goers will also have the opportunity to purchase plants during the Springtime Plant Sale on Sunday, March 13 at 5 p.m. on the Garden Stage and there will be over 275 home show booths available to stroll through over the weekend.
The Home + Garden Show is offering free valet parking—first come, first serve— at the Mountain America Expo Center on Saturday only, plus a complimentary shuttle service to and from the inContact parking structure on Friday after 5:30 p.m. and all day on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13.
The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass
Dates:
Friday, March 11, 2022 Noon–10:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 12, 2022 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.
Sunday, March 13, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.
Location:
Mountain America Expo Center
9575 South State Street
Sandy, Utah 84070
Admission:
Adults (Door) $12.00
Adults (Online) $10.00
Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00
Children Ages 12 & under FREE
Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00
Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 11, 2022.
For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.
