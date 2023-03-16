Women Tech Council recognizes the programs and policies that are creating inclusive environments for women in tech
SALT LAKE CITY, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women Tech Council (WTC), a national organization focused on increasing the number of women in technology, today celebrated Women's History Month by releasing the 2023 Shatter List. Now in its seventh year, the list is the first to identify and recognize the technology and innovation companies with programs that are accelerating progress towards breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech.
"Because women comprise half of the workforce but only a quarter of the technology workforce, we need to accelerate progress for women in tech and create more momentum towards breaking the glass ceiling," said WTC President Cydni Tetro. "Recognizing the programs and measures that are creating impact and the companies enacting them helps educate and inspire other organizations, and creates lift and momentum for the entire technology community."
The Shatter List reviews and evaluates the development and company-wide implementation of practices that advance women in tech from entry level roles to executive positions, and create more inclusive cultures. The analysis centers on the four areas most critical to breaking the glass ceiling for women in tech:
— Executive engagement (active support from all leadership, especially the CEO and executive team)
— Company programming (proactive implementation of programs that support women and current women in leadership and executive roles)
— Community investment (active participation with the broader community to learn and share best practices for culture and inclusion)
Women's or Diversity & Inclusion group (formal, internal programs that support women)
While no single company or leader's implementation in these areas is complete, and many are continually evaluating and innovating to improve processes, a ranking on The Shatter List indicates a meaningful organizational commitment, active and targeted programming, and impact for women in technology.
The 2023 Shatter List in alphabetical order is as follows:
Adobe
Ancestry
AvidXchange
BambooHR
Brandless
Canopy
Chatbooks
CHG Healthcare
Clearlink
Cox Automotive
Dell Technologies
Divvy
Domo
eBay
Entrata
Gabb Wireless
Goldman Sachs
Health Catalyst
HealthEquity
InMoment
Intermountain Healthcare
Lucid Software
MarketStar
Meta
Myriad Genetics
NICE
Nivati
Northrop Grumman
O.C. Tanner
Overstock
Pluralsight
Podium
Progressive Leasing
Pure Storage
Qualtrics
Recursion
Texas Instruments
Vivint
VMware
Weave
Zions Bancorporation
All Shatter List companies will be recognized at the Tech Innovation Summit on April 27, 2023 at the Zions Technology Center. The Summit will also feature experiences and insights from women in tech about generating career growth and driving innovation, and from leaders about growing and developing talent. Registration is open for the Talent Innovation Summit here.
For more information on The Shatter List, its methodology or examples of specific types of impactful programs that help accelerate women in tech, see WTC's report, "The Gender Gap in Tech and How to Fix It" here.
Women Tech Council (WTC) is a national organization focused on the economic impact of women in the technology sector through developing programs that propel the economic pipeline from K-12 to the C-suite. WTC offers mentoring, visibility, opportunities and networking to more than 10,000 women and men working in technology to create business environments focused on inclusivity and high performance. Through this work, WTC propels women in technology careers and the talent pipeline by ensuring a strong, diverse and entrepreneurial technology workforce. For more information on Women Tech Council, visit: http://www.womentechcouncil.com.
