SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Butter, a company known for their deliciously crafted butters, takes the butter board trend to new heights with the release of their Better Butter Board ebook. In this book, the company offers a selection of ten butter board recipes that utilize unique Better Butter craft butters like their Cinnamon Brown Sugar Craft Butter and Garlic Herb Craft Butter.

