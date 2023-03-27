Salt Lake City Summit to highlight innovative ways connected workforce technology is modernizing manufacturing and making it more attractive to frontline workers.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Connected Workforce Summit is set to take place May 15 – 17, 2023, at Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown. This innovative in-person event will bring together manufacturing professionals to share best practices, case studies, and thought leadership on how connected workforce technologies are transforming manufacturing to increase productivity, reduce waste, decrease unplanned downtime and improve worker retention.
Manufacturers today are being squeezed by hiring challenges, economic uncertainty and lingering supply chain problems stemming from the pandemic. They need new methods to solve shop floor issues that traditional manufacturing technologies like MES, CMMS, QMS, and SCADA don't address. Connected Workforce technologies are a new generation of solutions that leverage data from those earlier systems to unify manufacturing teams and provide workers at all levels with the information they need to perform their jobs better.
Attendees will learn from top industry experts about the latest trends in industrial transformation, smart manufacturing and practical methods for using software to solve real-world productivity problems. The summit will feature keynote speeches from NASCAR legend and FOX Sports analyst Larry McReynolds and LNS Research Analyst Allison Kuhn, along with panel discussions, workshops and networking opportunities that will offer attendees actionable insights and a chance to connect with peers and thought leaders."
We believe that connected workforce software is essential for any manufacturer looking to stay competitive in today's challenging economic environment," said the event's sponsor, L2L CEO John Davagian. "The Connected Workforce Summit will provide practical solutions and insights that can help manufacturers unlock the full potential of digital technologies to create more productive and profitable manufacturing workplaces that will attract and retain frontline workers. Salt Lake City is an ideal location for our event given its strong manufacturing roots and vibrant regional economy."
Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown is an attractive venue for the summit, offering modern and stylish accommodations with easy access to local attractions and transportation. The venue will provide a comfortable and productive environment for attendees to engage with the content and connect with their peers.
The Connected Workforce Summit is a must-attend event for any manufacturer looking to harness the power of digital transformation to create a more engaged and productive workforce while boosting profitability and competitiveness. The event is being produced by L2L, a Salt Lake City based software company that enables global manufacturers to digitize and streamline shop floor operations. For more information and to register, visit http://www.connectedworkforcesummit.com.
About the Connected Workforce Summit:
The Connected Workforce Summit for Manufacturing Professionals is a three-day event produced by L2L that brings together manufacturing professionals to share best practices and thought leadership on how to leverage technology to create a connected, productive and engaged workforce. The summit is designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and innovative solutions to drive business growth in the manufacturing industry.
About L2L:
Founded in 2010, L2L provides the connected workforce platform that helps global manufacturers efficiently meet demand by driving continuous improvement across production and plant management. A different kind of solution for the real-world needs of discrete manufacturers, L2L brings real-time visibility across people, processes, materials and machines to reduce disruptions, increase reliability and improve profits. Cloud-based and deployed within 60 days, L2L creates unmatched speed to value for almost 200,000 users in 25 countries across the world. For more information, visit http://www.L2L.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.