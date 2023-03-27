Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Salt Lake City Summit to highlight innovative ways connected workforce technology is modernizing manufacturing and making it more attractive to frontline workers.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Connected Workforce Summit is set to take place May 15 – 17, 2023, at Le Méridien Salt Lake City Downtown. This innovative in-person event will bring together manufacturing professionals to share best practices, case studies, and thought leadership on how connected workforce technologies are transforming manufacturing to increase productivity, reduce waste, decrease unplanned downtime and improve worker retention.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.