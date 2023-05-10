...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet, flooding along select homes in the
Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will reach action stage (6.7 feet)
Wednesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The Global Digital Literacy Council to Lead Discussions on Digital Literacy as a Workforce Skill at APEC Human Resources 2023 Conference
The Global Digital Literacy Council (GDLC) will participate alongside Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners, in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Human Resources Development Working Group (HRDWG) 2023 annual meeting on May 16, 2023, in Detroit, MI.
The Global Digital Literacy Council is an advisory group comprised of corporate executives, government officials, academicians, and industry influencers working together to define international digital literacy standards and the means through which these standards can be validated.
Over the past several years, in partnership with Certiport, the GDLC analyzed market trends and job data to understand the workforce landscape and the relevance of digital literacy as a crucial job skill. This collaboration and research led to the development and delivery of the IC3 Digital Literacy certification program that validates learners' digital skills, now in its most recent version, the Global Standard 6.
In a two-hour session hosted by the Council, representatives from the GDLC will lead discussions around digital literacy as a workforce skill. "Our research with Certiport shows that digital skills are crucial to sustaining the well-being of and drive to prosperity for economies around the world. We deeply admire the work of APEC and the HRDWG and feel privileged to showcase our analysis and findings in their annual meeting in Detroit," said Nich Haber, Chair of the Global Digital Literacy Council.
In line with HRDWG's 2023 theme of "Promoting Equitable and Inclusive Education and Skills Training Opportunities in the Asia-Pacific Region," the session will host diverse members of APEC economies and discuss the positive impact of teaching and testing digital literacy skills in the APEC region. "At APEC, we have focused this year on creating a resilient and sustainable future for all, with special emphasis on policies that promote interconnectivity, innovation, and inclusivity," said Zhao Li, Lead Shepherd, HRDWG. "Our HRDWG plenary meeting is a chance to discuss the best ways to create a sustainable and bright future for our economies. We are looking forward to learning from the Global Digital Literacy Council."
Learn more about APEC and HRDWG here. Additional information about the Global Digital Literacy Council can be found here. Learn more about Certiport here.
About the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Human Resources Development Working Group (HRDWG)
The Human Resources Development Working Group (HRDWG) was established in 1990 and conducts work programs on developing human resources, focusing on issues ranging from education, capacity building to labor and social protection. The goal of human resources development in APEC is to promote the well-being of all people and achieve sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the region. HRDWG has responsibilities to help build cultural awareness and promote gender equality as well as be responsible for including disability issues in its workplan.
About the Global Digital Literacy Council (GDLC)
The Global Digital Literacy Council serves as an advisory body and as an authoritative voice on issues driving the development and implementation of global digital literacy standards and systems around the world. The IC3 Digital Literacy Standards result from periodic reviews by the Global Digital Literacy Council (GDLC) and recommendations from members of the council to better attack the challenge of digital literacy needs at several levels. The council is made up of industry professionals, government leadership, and academicians who have a strong presence in digital literacy concerns worldwide.
About Certiport
Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, is the leading provider of certification exam development, delivery, and program management services delivered through an expansive network of over 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. Certiport manages a sophisticated portfolio of leading certification programs including: the official Microsoft Office Specialist certification program, the Microsoft Certified Fundamentals certification program, the Microsoft Certified Educator program, the Adobe® Certified Professional certification program, the Autodesk Certified User certification program, the Intuit certification program, the App Development with Swift certification program, the Unity Certified User certification program, the Communication Skills for Business certification program, the IC3 Digital Literacy certification, and the Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification program. Certiport reliably delivers over three million tests each year throughout the secondary, post-secondary, workforce, and corporate technology markets in 148 countries and 26 languages worldwide. For more information visit http://www.certiport.com or follow Certiport on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/certiport.
"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
