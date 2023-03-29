The Grabber SuperDrive(R) Mach1(TM) is the first collated system explicitly designed to meet the demands of onsite and offsite light-gauge steel frame construction, offering unparalleled speed, precision, and efficiency. Contractors and project managers are always looking for ways to save labor, reduce material waste, and produce a professionally finished, quality product. The SuperDrive Mach1 does that.
SALT LAKE CITY, March 29th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grabber(R) Construction Products has introduced a new collated solution for steel framing contractors. The Grabber SuperDrive(R) Mach1(TM) is the first collated system explicitly designed to meet the demands of onsite and offsite light-gauge steel frame construction, offering unparalleled speed, precision, and efficiency. The new product was launched at the Association of Wall and Ceiling Industry (AWCI) BUILD23 Expo on March 15 and 16, 2023, in Las Vegas, where attendees tested the latest innovation from Grabber.
The new SuperDrive Mach1 is the perfect solution for metal framing professionals looking to enhance productivity, improve installer safety, reduce material waste, and improve fastener precision.
"Everyone's time is valuable, and workers on steel-frame projects are no exception. Not only do the framers and fabricators want to get the job finished safely and quickly, the contractors and project managers are always looking for ways to save labor, reduce material waste, and produce a professionally finished, quality product. The SuperDrive Mach1 does that," explains Jason Roxburgh, Director of Innovation, Grabber Construction Products.
The new Mach1 collated system easily attaches to a Makita or DeWalt impact driver, versus a screw gun, one of the benefits developed with steel framers in mind. The tool's advanced features also include a no-slip tip, reversible feed track (for right- or left-handed workers), SureLock(R) fine depth adjustment, quick removal strap, as well as a compact and durable design that includes pass-through spaces for the impact driver's LED lights. The new tool is compatible with Grabber's SuperDrive 7/16" to 7/8" collated screws.
The SuperDrive Mach1's lightweight and ergonomic design reduces the amount of time spent on screw handling, making it a safer option for professionals who would use it for extended periods of time. The design also prevents wasted or dropped fasteners. The Mach1 has been tested to perform up to five-times faster than the same job with bulk screws. In addition, the precision and no-slip tip of the new system reduces the need for the extra step of using clamps.
As a leader in construction technology and innovation as well as the inventor of the first collated fastener system, Grabber has a long history of providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of construction professionals. The SuperDrive Mach1 is no exception.
Grabber is an international distributor of quality products for construction professionals. The core of the company is premium fasteners and fastening systems for wood, metal, and drywall applications, however, Grabber offers a full line of products for commercial and residential builds, including hardware, tools, sealants, caulks, tapes, corner and trim, and jobsite essentials. Grabber also distributes a wide range of proprietary tools, accessories, equipment, and building materials.
