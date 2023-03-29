Support Local Journalism

The Grabber SuperDrive(R) Mach1(TM) is the first collated system explicitly designed to meet the demands of onsite and offsite light-gauge steel frame construction, offering unparalleled speed, precision, and efficiency. Contractors and project managers are always looking for ways to save labor, reduce material waste, and produce a professionally finished, quality product. The SuperDrive Mach1 does that.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 29th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grabber(R) Construction Products has introduced a new collated solution for steel framing contractors. The Grabber SuperDrive(R) Mach1(TM) is the first collated system explicitly designed to meet the demands of onsite and offsite light-gauge steel frame construction, offering unparalleled speed, precision, and efficiency. The new product was launched at the Association of Wall and Ceiling Industry (AWCI) BUILD23 Expo on March 15 and 16, 2023, in Las Vegas, where attendees tested the latest innovation from Grabber.


