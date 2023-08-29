By Bamboo HR LLC

New index measures global job satisfaction since 2020, and 2023's numbers aren't good.

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR®, the leading cloud-hosted software for the strategic evolution of human resources, launches today its first-ever Employee Happiness Index, a quarterly benchmark report that analyzes eNPS or employee satisfaction results from 57,000+ global workers across eight key industries.


