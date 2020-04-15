PROVO, Utah, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As destination marketers look for information on how to build the brand of their Destination, CEO and podcast host Adam Stoker has compiled his nearly decade's-worth of experience in his new book, "Touchpoints: The Destination Marketer's Guide To Brand Evaluation And Enhancement."
Released on March 19, 2020, Touchpoints teaches marketers about the foundational elements they need in place for their destination, guiding them step-by-step through each of the vital touchpoints Stoker has identified throughout his years of experience. These touchpoints help marketers gain a holistic view of their destination's brand health and create a plan of action to improve each element of their marketing.
"I wanted to create a tool that destination marketers could use to strengthen what they're already doing," Stoker said. "I've seen a lot of destinations face the same issues across the country and the world, and after years of working through them, I wanted to share some of the insights I've gained to try and help them grow."
Stoker can be heard weekly as host of the Destination Marketing Podcast as he interviews industry professionals about their wisdom and insights. The podcast is produced by Relic Agency, the advertising firm he co-founded, of which he currently serves as the president and CEO.
"Touchpoints" is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and digital formats.
About Adam Stoker
Adam Stoker is the co-founder, president and CEO of Relic Agency. He is the host of Destination Marketing Podcast and a national speaker at tourism industry events. Since 2012, he has been working with destinations, helping them build brands, strengthen marketing efforts and attract visitors. He currently serves on the Utah Tourism Industry Association's board and continues to drive the industry forward through innovative thought-leadership. Visit destinationmarketingpodcast.com or relicagency.com for more information.
Media Contact:
Alexander Sousa
Relic Agency
801-704-7063
237962@email4pr.com