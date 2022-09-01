(PRNewsfoto/The Habit Burger Grill)

The Habit Burger Grill Opens in Logan on September 7th

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads and more announces the grand opening of a new location in Logan. Located at 1375 N Mail St., the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' beginning September 7th.

