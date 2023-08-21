Yaw Ababio Boateng

Yaw Ababio Boateng

 By The Inner Circle

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

WASHINGTON, Utah, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Yaw Ababio Boateng, MD, Ph.D., FACP, is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for his contributions to Nephrology.

Dr. Boateng pursued higher education at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology School of Medical Sciences (KNUST-SMS) in Kumasi, Ghana where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Biology. He also holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree (Ph.D.) in Clinical Pharmacology from the University of Aberdeen in the UK. After relocating to the United States, he completed his internship, internal medicine residency, and nephrology fellowship at the Montefiore Medical Center North Division/New York Medical College.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.