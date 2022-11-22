The Larry H. Miller Company (PRNewsfoto/ The Larry H. Miller Company )

The Larry H. Miller Company (PRNewsfoto/ The Larry H. Miller Company )

 By The Larry H. Miller Company, Savory Fund, Swig

Transformative Utah business leader invests in the skyrocketing beverage company, with Savory Fund and Swig's founder and partners retaining significant minority stakes

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swig, Home of the Original Dirty Soda™, today announced that Utah icon the Larry H. Miller Company (the LHM Company) has acquired a majority stake in Swig from Savory Fund, the leading private equity firm focused on emerging food and beverage concepts. Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner, and partners Chase Wardrop and Dylan Roeder will each retain significant minority stakes in the business.


