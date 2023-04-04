Support Local Journalism

SANDY, Utah, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Larry H. Miller Company (LHM) has named Kelsey Berg vice president of government relations. Berg will primarily support the growing and diverse Larry H. Miller Communities (LHM Communities) platform. Berg is responsible for building and maintaining the organization's stakeholder relationships and providing leadership on solutions and policies that impact growth and land use, including sustainable solutions, water usage, transportation, air quality, housing affordability, and quality of life.


