League of Professional Theatre Women Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award

League of Professional Theatre Women Gilder/Coigney International Theatre Award

 By League of Professional Theatre Women

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

 NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Excitement is building for the 5th Gilder-Coigney International Theatre Award Program (GCITA), presented by the League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW).  Appropriately named to honor the memory of two exceptional women artists often referred to as "global catalytic forces", program activities are scheduled to take place October 9th - 13th, 2023.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.