A collection of photographs, anecdotes and poetic descriptions take readers on a journey of Blue Sky's exquisite beauty, wildness and wonder
PARK CITY, Utah, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning 3,500-acre private retreat outside of Park City where nature and luxury work in harmony, announces the upcoming launch of its new, special edition photography book, "Unbridled," on June 23, 2022. "Unbridled" is a 270-page vivid and raw portrayal of the beloved ranch and resort that has charmed all that have crossed its path—from those who call it home to those who have joined the Lodge for an overnight stay or special meal. Mike and Barbara Phillips, the visionaries behind Blue Sky, created an understated and sophisticated space that continues to evolve with the help of the land. It was this spirit that inspired the book to sway with the seasons, showcasing extremes that are exceptionally rare to experience in one place.
Photographers Patrick Brooks Brandenburg and Jessica Menda capture the people, animals, landscapes, design, cuisine, adventures and special details that make a single stay at Blue Sky life-changing. Moving vignette poems and personal narratives penned by the Phillips beckon readers to leave the cares of the modern world behind and powerfully reconnect with nature. One can almost taste the abundance of Farmer Lynsey Gammon's summer farm harvest that fuels Chef Galen Zamarra's seasonal menus; track spring encounters with wildlife; witness how outdoor adventures shift each winter—a network of hiking trails becomes snowshoeing trails and horseback riding transitions into sleigh rides; and, celebrate the magical colors of fall.
"We're part of a greater universe and you get a sense of peace when you come to Blue Sky. It captures that unlimited feeling, that feeling of infinite possibilities," said Mike Phillips, proprietor, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Whether you have experienced these feelings first hand or are inspired to connect with us through these pages, Unbridled visualizes the nostalgia and wanderlust that Blue Sky has inspired."
A portion of the book's proceeds will benefit Saving Gracie Equine Healing Foundation, which is Blue Sky's onsite animal rescue. The foundation provides horses, cows and other farm animals—that have been abused, neglected or have significant medical conditions—with the gold standard of medical care, rehabilitation programs individually developed for each animal's physical and emotional needs, and a forever home.
Unbridled was a group effort consisting of:
- Proprietors- Mike and Barbara Phillips
- Photographer- Patrick Brooks Brandenburg
- Editor- Meghan Godin
- Designer- Linda Stabins
- Copywriter- Miller McMillan
- Supplemental Food And Beverage Photographer- Jessica Menda
Unbridled will be available for $250 at the onsite boutique and online.
About The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection
Only 35 minutes from Salt Lake City Airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection is a luxurious contemporary mountain retreat located in Park City, Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range. Set on 3,500 private acres surrounded by dramatic soaring peaks, high alpine fields, lush hillsides and a spring-fed creek, the 46-room resort invites guests to reconnect with the natural environment in understated elegance, with organic architecture that showcases the majesty of the land. Amenities include a collection of immersive outdoor adventures, including hiking, fly fishing, clay shooting, horseback riding and heli-skiing. The Lodge's restaurant, YUTA, helmed by James Beard Award-Winning Executive Chef Galen Zamarra, serves cuisine created with ingredients sourced from an onsite organic farm. Deeply restorative treatments at The Edge Spa complement Blue Sky's active outdoor adventures. Experiential opportunities exclusive to Blue Sky include learning about the artisanal whiskey-making at the on-site High West Whiskey distillery, hands-on horsemanship at the 30,000-square-foot indoor equestrian center and up-close animal encounters at Saving Gracie horse rescue sanctuary.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com/bluesky/
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com
Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge
Media Contacts
Murphy O'Brien
Katie Zamarra
Media Contact
Rachel Zembraski, Murphy O'Brien, 1 9405978270, rzembraski@murphyobrien.com
SOURCE Auberge Resorts