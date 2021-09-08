PARK CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, the luxury mountain resort that sits on a 3,500-acre private working ranch surrounded by panoramic views and pristine wilderness, was recognized today with a distinguished new accolade on Travel + Leisure's 2021 World's Best Awards list. As decided by the most discerning travelers on the annual survey, the luxury Park City retreat has received the highest honors as the publication's first-ever "No. 1 Best Resort Hotel in Utah" in addition to a spot on the prestigious list, "The Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Continental U.S."
"We are incredibly humbled to be named the top hotel in our beautiful state of Utah and among the best in the country per Travel + Leisure's coveted list," said Joe Ogdie, general manager, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection. "The award is a reflection of our passionate and attentive team, who enrich the Blue Sky experience with their genuine, luxury service and provide a lasting impression and relationship with each of our guests."
A year-round luxury retreat unlike any other in Utah, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection is home to a modern interpretation of Western adventure, where guests can experience "Luxury with Wild Abandon." The resort features 46 rooms and suites that celebrate nature with understated elegance and organic architecture; regenerative farming methods lead by an all-female team at Gracie's Farm; nourishing cuisine at YUTA restaurant; an iconic spa sanctuary, Edge Spa, perched at the edge of a precipice where earth meets sky; a Vaquero-style horsemanship program; and a wide range of customized outdoor adventures in the Wasatch Mountain Range from heli-skiing to fly fishing and mountaintop family yoga.
Each year, the readers of Travel + Leisure share their thoughts on destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, cities, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, rental-car agencies, and more in the annual survey. As the United States' largest travel media brand with a total audience of 35 million across all platforms, the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2021 is an essential, trusted source for inspiration and guidance as travelers once again make plans to set out on trips around the globe.
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection's no. 1 award is showcased in the magazine's October 2021 issue and on travelandleisure.com.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 20 hotels and resorts across three continents and eight new hotels under development, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
About The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection is a 3,500-acre hospitality and recreational paradise, situated minutes from the fabled ski town of Park City. The resort features 46 luxury guest rooms and suites and every mountain activity imaginable, from Alpine skiing the neighboring world-class mountains to on-site experiences, including Blixt & Co's Lars Magnusson-design sporting clays course, the equestrian program enhanced by non-profit Saving Gracie Horse Rescue, and a whiskey distillery, High West, The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection provides an unrivaled venue for celebrations and corporate groups in a unique ranch setting, sheltered by tall mountains and natural beauty. Designed for guests to "experience luxury with wild abandon," Blue Sky is owned by Mike Phillips, founder of Phillips Edison & Company.
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
