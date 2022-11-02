Support Local Journalism

Chef Franey will lead the entirety of the resort's acclaimed culinary program to elevate ingredients grown onsite at Gracie's Farm and those found throughout Utah's Wasatch Mountain Range

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, the award-winning, nature-immersed retreat outside of Park City, today announces that Jason Franey joins the luxury resort as Executive Chef. Chef Franey, who has more than 30 years of exceptional fine dining restaurant experience and three James Beard Award nominations, will usher in a new era at the property's beloved signature restaurant, Yuta, as well as create new inventive, immersive culinary experiences to be had across its 3,500 private acres. Inspired by Blue Sky's deep reverence for the land, Chef Franey will seamlessly fuse his passion for cooking with the seasons and cultivating relationships with local farmers and purveyors to create of-the-moment menus that vary day to day and season to season.


