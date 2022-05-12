The grandchildren of philanthropists Larry H. and Gail Miller gifted $62,500 to Salt Lake Community College for scholarships. The gift will also provide childcare vouchers to make pursuing education more accessible for student parents.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The grandchildren of philanthropists Larry H. and Gail Miller gifted $62,500 to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) for scholarships through the Miller Legacy Project as part of the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation. The gift will also provide childcare vouchers to make pursuing education more accessible for student parents.
This is the first time the third generation of the Miller family has given to Salt Lake Community College. The gift will make an indelible impact on students' lives and, in turn, their families and communities. SLCC has the most diverse student body among Utah's higher education institutions and nearly half of SLCC's students are the first in their families to attend college.
"For many years, the Miller family's conviction in the transformative power of education has been indisputable. Now this legacy of generosity continues as Gail and Larry's grandchildren provide scholarships for our students, many of whom would otherwise not have access to education beyond high school. Their gift is deeply appreciated," said Deneece G. Huftalin, president of SLCC.
The Miller Legacy Project provides an educational giving experience to future generations of the Miller family and is specifically designed to perpetuate the philanthropic legacy of both Gail and Larry.
"We hope these scholarships and childcare vouchers help students overcome barriers often found when continuing their education," said Bryce Miller, co-chair of the Miller Legacy Project and Gail and Larry Miller's grandson. "Our family is passionate about increasing access to education to create the next generation of leaders."
About Salt Lake Community College
Salt Lake Community College is Utah's largest two-year college, proudly educating the state's most diverse student body in 8 areas of study at 10 locations and online. The majority of SLCC graduates transfer to four-year institutions, and thousands more are trained in direct-to-workforce programs. In 2023, SLCC will celebrate 75 years of providing Utahns with education and training in fields that contribute to the state's vibrant economy and high quality of life.
About the Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation
The Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation was established in 2007 to continue the philanthropic spirit exemplified by Larry and Gail Miller for future generations. The Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Foundation supports programs that enrich lives and communities in the areas of health and medicine, shelter and food security, education and training, jobs and economic self-reliance, and cultural and spiritual enrichment.
