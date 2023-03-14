(PRNewsfoto/Quivers)

Endorsement from esteemed trade association validates Quivers' commitment to omnichannel solutions

SALT LAKE CITY, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quivers, the leading Omnichannel Toolkit for specialty brands and retailers, was today unveiled as an Endorsed Service Provider for the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM). This endorsement serves as a testament to the quality of Quivers' software solutions, which enable music brands and retailers to seamlessly integrate their in-store and online operations.


