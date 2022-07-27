National Talent Hub

National Talent Hub

 By National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT)

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

National Institute launches state-of-the-art portal to broaden the talent pipeline by connecting individuals and those from underrepresented populations to careers, Registered Apprenticeships and educational resources needed to succeed - open access to be provided to NSF-ATE national network of colleges and universities

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the High Impact Technology Exchange Conference (HI-TECH), the National Institute for Innovation and Technology (NIIT), a non-profit charged with developing a national strategy and infrastructure to build the talent pipeline for strategic industry sectors, announced its state-of-the-art National Talent Hub. The National Talent Hub represents a public-private effort developed over the past several years to be a nationally integrated platform available to states and regions to help develop the nation's talent pipeline. HI-TECH is a national conference supported by the NSF-ATE program on advanced technological education where attendees can update their knowledge and skills.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you