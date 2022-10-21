Susanna Cantoral

BELLFLOWER, Calif. , Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The recent release of the book Ms. Willard and her life-changing advice: Stay Home! by Susanna Cantoral, from the editorial Page Publishing is a wonderful book where the author makes an incredible connection between courage and the fragility of life. 

