SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with The Peterman Group, based in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania. As part of the partnership, The Peterman Group Owners and Agency Principals, John Peterman, Todd Peterman, and Mike MacNeal will become owners and partners of PCF Insurance Services.
Founded in 1937, The Peterman Group was founded on traditions that implement three key values—integrity, industry leadership, and excellence. The Peterman Group has instilled these values in the way they do business while providing insurance and loss control consultation services to their local residents and the business community.
"The Peterman Group's dynamic leadership and strong traditional values made it a natural fit for the PCF family," said Peter Foy, chairman, CEO, and founder of PCF Insurance Services. "John and Todd understand how to keep their team energized for growth in a competitive marketplace. PCF's resources will provide the traction that will drive its growth to new and great heights."
The Peterman Group will continue to provide a true, concierge client experience that is unique to the insurance industry. The Peterman Group will also continue to offer specific resources using advanced technology coupled with consulting expertise, while still providing a personal feeling that its clients have come to know and trust.
The Peterman Group becomes the latest of a large list of successful insurance agencies to benefit from PCF's extensive infrastructure of resources and services. The partnership between PCF and The Peterman Group will allow the agency to simplify its business functions with finance and accounting, human resources, information systems, carrier relations, communication and marketing, and growth operations.
In addition, The Peterman Group will have access to a premier selection of Network Benefits including the PCF University, the Employee Equity Program, and opportunities to collaborate and discuss business opportunities with other PCF partners.
"We have always wanted to do the right thing for the right reasons," said Todd Peterman, owner, and principal of The Peterman Group. "By partnering with PCF, it not only allows us to do the right thing for our agents and employees, but our clients will see the fantastic benefits and growth opportunities as well!"
"We are thrilled that PCF Insurance Services recognizes the hard work it takes to build an agency and even more impressed that they show it by sharing its success with each of its partners and employees," added John Peterman, owner and principal of The Peterman Group.
About PCF
Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, commercial, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance products. PCF's growing network and partnership philosophy drives greater access to the nation's leading carriers and enables brokers to offer integrated risk management solutions bespoke to client challenges. Due to its scale and growth, PCF is a top 30 broker in the United States by revenue. Additional information can be found at https://www.pcfins.com/.
About The Peterman Group
Founded in 1937 and headquartered in Montgomeryville, Pennsylvania, The Peterman Group is committed to providing the most cost-effective, comprehensive insurance program to protect its client's assets. A main goal for The Peterman Group is to bring its clients risk management program to new heights in both quality and performance. The Peterman Group offers a full line of insurance products on a retail, wholesale and program basis. Additional information can be found at https://petermangrp.com/.
