KASYVILLE, Utah, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr, the United States' premiere indoor Pickleball facility, headquartered in Kaysville, Utah, announced today a major expansion that includes eighty new facilities and thirteen new franchisees. The new locations will span eleven states, including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The expansion represents The Picklr's commitment to meeting the demand for top-notch indoor pickleball experiences while partnering with enthusiastic franchise owners who will be leading and developing The Picklr communities across the country.


