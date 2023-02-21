Support Local Journalism

The Picklr, the nation's premier indoor pickleball facility, announces their franchise program. The Picklr is leading the way for the fastest growing sport in the nation, pickleball and business opportunity for franchise ownership.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Picklr, a Utah based indoor pickleball facility with 7 existing locations in Utah and Colorado, announced today its national franchise program to strategically and rapidly expand its premier pickleball sports complexes.


