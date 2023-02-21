...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction
laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Blowing and drifting
snow will reduce visibility on I-84 from Tremonton to the
Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
The Picklr: The Industry's Leading Indoor Pickleball Company is Now Launching its National Franchise Program
The Picklr, the nation's premier indoor pickleball facility, announces their franchise program. The Picklr is leading the way for the fastest growing sport in the nation, pickleball and business opportunity for franchise ownership.
SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Picklr, a Utah based indoor pickleball facility with 7 existing locations in Utah and Colorado, announced today its national franchise program to strategically and rapidly expand its premier pickleball sports complexes.
The Picklr's franchise program will provide entrepreneurs with the opportunity to own their own indoor pickleball facility. The Picklr will offer extensive training, support and equipment to create the highest level of pickleball sports experience nationwide.
The Picklr offers an all-inclusive pickleball experience: top-of-the-line indoor pickleball courts with a pro shop, classes, expert instructors for all levels of play, family focused events, and tournaments for the full range of casual, serious, and professional pickleball players.
"We are excited to be adding indoor facility infrastructure to the fastest growing sport in America with The Picklr franchise program," said CEO Jorge Barragan. "Pickleball is exploding across the country – and we expect Picklr to be in over 100+ communities with 800+ indoor courts over the next three years."
According to the 2023 APP Pickleball Participation Report, 36+ million Americans played pickleball in 2022.
The Picklr provides an attractive, turnkey franchise model including:
Support for site selection, lease negotiations, financing options and building multiple revenue streams
Combining pickleball programs with technology
Partnerships with top pickleball brands in the world such as: DUPR, MLP, Minor League Pickleball, Joola and professional players nationwide
"Pickleball is a thrilling sport and growing very fast, the time to invest is now," said Tyler Loong, a Top 5 Men's Doubles Professional Pickleball Player. Loong, a partner and spokesperson for The Picklr, is "excited to be part of the team bringing The Picklr across the United States.""We are energized to bring The Picklr to more and more locations," said Barragan. "We understand the opportunity before us to combine business ownership with the passion of pickleball."
The Picklr, the nation's premier indoor pickleball operation, has launched its franchise program to address the rapidly growing demand for full service indoor facilities across the country. The Picklr is the indoor court market leader for pickleball, the fastest growing sport in the nation with 36 million players in 2022 (APP Pickleball Participation Report). Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis. The Picklr is a fully integrated pickleball company. In addition to its 6 locations in Utah and 1 in Colorado, The Picklr has 2 e-commerce businesses, The Picklr Shop (http://www.thepicklrshop.com) and Stack Athletics (website to be launched Spring of 2023). The Picklr is also a strategic partner of Major League Pickleball (http://www.majorleaguepickleball.net).
