Founded in 2016, Aunt Flow is a certified WBENC women-owned company based in Columbus, Ohio. (PRNewsfoto/Aunt Flow)

Founded in 2016, Aunt Flow is a certified WBENC women-owned company based in Columbus, Ohio. (PRNewsfoto/Aunt Flow)

 By Aunt Flow, The Policy Project

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Students and advocates gather to celebrate efforts to provide free period products to K-12 students and donate to schools and community organizations

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Members from The Policy Project/Utah Period Project and Aunt Flow®, which is on a mission to change the world one cycle at a time, will host Utah's first Period Party® to pack nearly 3,000 period packs to distribute to students in lower-income areas and nonprofit organizations that support youth in need. The period packs are for youth who are experiencing period poverty as the lack of access to menstrual products for students remains a significant issue. The Period Party also celebrates the efforts of student ambassadors who were instrumental in Utah's state legislature passing a law that now requires K-12 public and charter schools across the state to provide free period products.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you