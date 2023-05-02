...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
For the Little Bear River...including Paradise...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Tuesday at Noon MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM MDT Monday was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 9.9 feet late this evening.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the Little Bear
River below Hyrum Dam to Cutler Reservoir to exceed safe channel
capacity. As a result, minor flooding is possible in these areas.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
Radiant Mood is a pioneering mood-supporting supplement made exclusively from science-backed, standardized botanical extracts for both mood and sleep support.
MOAB, Utah, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Synergy Company™, a 30+ year supplemental health industry leader, is emphasizing the importance of all-natural ways to combat feelings of burnout during National Mental Health Awareness Month with the launch of its cutting-edge, mood-supporting supplement – Radiant Mood™.
According to the American Psychological Association in 2022, 76% of adults reported experiencing at least one stress-related symptom that impacted their daily productivity, motivation, or sense of well-being.1
Burnout – a general feeling of physical, mental, and emotional depletion caused by recurring daily stress – has become a buzzword in society and is common among adults today. While there are lifestyle shifts that can help alleviate symptoms of burnout, due to their belief in the restorative power of nature, The Synergy Company saw an opportunity to create a more accessible solution to help people address this kind of emotional and physical wear using standardized botanical extracts.†
"So many people could use extra assistance in nurturing a positive mood, balancing emotional and mental well-being, and supporting restorative sleep," says The Synergy Company's Director of R&D and a Naturopathic Doctor, Chanté Wiegand. "Over multiple years, our team researched and developed this carefully selected blend of natural botanicals that effectively help manage everyday stress and feelings of burnout."
Radiant Mood is the company's newest innovation in the organic supplement space and expands its already robust product line, Pure Synergy®.
Recent scientific literature suggests that the certified organic and wild-harvested botanicals in Radiant Mood – saffron, gardenia fruit, rose flower, lavender, lemon balm, and magnolia bark –can help uplift mood, soothe restless thoughts, and support more restful sleep. The biologically active compounds of each ingredient are standardized to research-backed quantities.
"Incorporating these plants and herbs into everyday meals can be difficult, if not impossible," adds Wiegand. "And so far, our customers love the results. Within the first three months of its release, Radiant Mood became one of Synergy's most popular products. Clearly, people are seeking out natural remedies to support mental and emotional well-being, and we're proud to be their ally in that journey."
All Pure Synergy products are created inside the company's own certified organic, kosher, and NSF Certified Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in Moab, Utah. Organic, non-GMO, gluten- and dairy-free, kosher, and vegan – The Synergy Company's line of over 40 award-winning, all-natural supplements are available for purchase on www.thesynergycompany.com, as well as select stores, through trusted healthcare practitioners, and various e-retailers.
†The Synergy Company encourages anyone who thinks they may have severe depressive symptoms or heightened anxiety to consult a trained medical professional.
Citation 1: American Psychological Association. (2022, October 19). More than a quarter of U. S. Adults say they're so stressed they can't function [Press release].
The Synergy Company, a Certified B Corporation, is a family-owned and operated organic supplement manufacturer based in Moab, Utah.
Founded over 30 years ago with the belief that good business is compatible with thriving employees, community support, and environmental stewardship, they take a very personal and hands-on approach to the entire product lifecycle – from custom ingredient development and impeccable sourcing to in-house, eco-friendly, certified organic manufacturing, to direct sales and customer care. Their Pure Synergy line of supplements, impeccably formulated to capture the restorative qualities of nature, is proof of their unwavering commitment to quality and delivering on their mission of nourishing the health and well-being of their customers.
