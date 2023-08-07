Support Local Journalism

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of Utah-based Precision Asphalt Maintenance. This strategic acquisition is their second Utah-based company to join the group. This expansion marks a significant milestone in The Tendit Group's mission to bring all services to all states.

Founded in 2005, Precision Asphalt Maintenance has established itself as a company that provides a number of asphalt services including paving, maintenance, repairs, seal coating, slurry sealing, excavation, and grading. With this acquisition, Tendit Group expands its services in the Western region and solidifies its commitment to excellence and further establishes itself as an industry leader in the construction and infrastructure development sector. As part of our mission to continuously enhance our offerings, we are now extending our paving expertise to the West, catering to the needs of commercial clients.


