Ceramic Pro® Salt Lake City offers a variety of detailing and paint protection packages for Ceramic Pro® Coatings, KAVACA® Paint Protection Film, and KAVACA® Window Tint.

SALT LAKE CITY , Oct. 20, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ceramic Pro® is expanding its Elite Dealer network to a new facility in the Salt Lake City, Utah market. This move will allow the company to better serve its customers in the Northern Utah region and provide them with the latest and greatest in nano ceramic technology.

