 By Young Living

The Young Living Alumni Center at Utah Valley University, partially funded by a $4.5 million donation from Young Living Essential Oils, today celebrates the official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Young Living Alumni Center at Utah Valley University (UVU) will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its opening on August 18, 2023. Young Living, the world leader in essential oils, donated $4.5 million for the center's construction to support the education of individuals, families, and taxpayers across the community.


