LINDON, Utah, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first for its industry, TheraLight, LLC is offering a lifetime warranty on the light emitting diodes in its LED light therapy beds. The Company, a medical device and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology, has announced its new Lifetime Diode Warranty that builds upon its 5 Year System Warranty, effective on all new purchases immediately. The Company developed the program to reinforce its commitment to excellence in product design and quality and customer service. This development sets TheraLight and its products ahead and far surpasses all other LED Light Therapy manufacturers that typically offer 1 to 3-year warranties.
"Our Company is excited to offer this new, industry-leading initiative and show that our products are truly an excellent value and investment in the market today. We make great products, so it makes sense to stand behind them", said Justin Vorwaller, COO at TheraLight. "No other major manufacturer offers this level of comprehensive coverage. A lifetime warranty is yet another way that we are standing behind the power of our trusted brands and putting our customers at the heart of all we do. It's also a way for us to save our customers valuable time and money and allow them to focus on managing their practice or business."
The new TheraLight warranty will provide complete purchase protection covering the light emitting diodes (LED) which are the most expensive part of the TheraLight system, for the lifetime of the buyer. This is in addition to the original 5 year warranty on the rest of the system. This "Best in Class" warranty program provides customers with peace of mind, by ensuring that they will not be responsible for additional financial commitments, should they ever require service or maintenance. The lifetime warranty does not cover products damaged from wear and tear, alterations made by the owner, accidents or uses other than intended.
Since the Company's inception in late 2018, it has been expanding rapidly over the past eighteen months with sales and installations in a majority of states in the USA and several international countries. TheraLight employs its expertise in photomedicine technology to fulfill the vision and mission of helping healthcare professionals make a difference in the lives of patients that are suffering from pain and injury. The company's light therapy units are designed with the most advanced technology and utilizes wavelengths and frequencies of visible red and near infrared (NIR) light to treat a variety of conditions on the body. Photobiomodulation or light therapy treatments are safe, non-invasive, and painless.
About TheraLight, LLC:
TheraLight, LLC is a medical device company and emerging global leader in innovative photomedicine technology. Representing management with over thirty years of experience, TheraLight delivers expertise in design, manufacturing, production, and regulatory compliance. We partner with healthcare professionals to bring the best and newest technology as well as provide advanced training and support to maximize clinical and financial outcomes. TheraLight was started and currently led by the founders of Aspen Laser (www.aspenlaser.com) For more information, please visit www.theralight.com