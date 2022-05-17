Fit Physical Therapy's Six Locations continues Therapy Partners Group regional Nevada & Utah expansion
BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Therapy Partners Group, formerly Golden Bear Therapy Partners, has announced its newest partnership with FIT Physical Therapy, a private and physical therapist-owned physical therapy group with six locations across southern Utah & Nevada.
"Fit Physical Therapy was built on the foundation to serve communities with exceptional patient care alongside providing the best opportunities for staff to learn, grow, and flourish", said Brent Mack, CEO of Therapy Partners Group. "Darren & his team of passionate therapists are the perfect partner that we look for and we are thrilled to join forces with them."
Fit Physical Therapy was founded in 2002 by Darren Marchant, MSPT under the premise of providing one-on-one care and individualized attention to every patient. Darren's commitment to excellence in customer service and clinical quality has resulted in expanding to six locations and Fit Physical Therapy being recognized as a top provider of physical therapy services in Utah & Nevada. Fit Physical Therapy will maintain its existing brand while gaining access to Therapy Partner Group's shared back-office support.
"Therapy Partners Group is an organization that has a tremendous amount of momentum due to their approach," said Darren Marchant of Fit PT. "They believe in celebrating the legacy and culture created within our clinics and providing partners with the back-office support they need to grow. I couldn't be more excited to partner with them and the opportunity to accelerate our growth."
For Therapy Partners Group, this partnership expands the reach to serve patients and communities and provides an opportunity to collaborate with a highly respected physical therapist-owned group. The team continues to focus on high-quality partners as it continues to expand throughout the United States. This partnership signifies a growth platform to continue expansion plans throughout Utah & Northeast Nevada. For more information about Fit Physical Therapy, visit https://fit-pt.com/
About Therapy Partners Group
Formed in 2019, Therapy Partners Group, formerly Golden Bear Therapy Partners, is a Physical Therapist led, a portfolio company of Shore Capital Partners. Therapy Partners Group has offices in Chicago, Illinois & Modesto, California, and operates over 140 clinics across 7 states. The company has an extensive network of partners that have been established leaders within their respective communities. The company strives to be the partner of choice for clinic owners looking for best-in-class support for growth, operational and back-office functions. To learn more, please visit http://www.therapypartnersgroup.com.
