AUSTIN, Texas and PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thynk Active, an independent consulting and solutions company focused on working directly with retailers, announces that it will partner with online retailer Backcountry to help execute Backcountry's brick-and-mortar vision of highly personalized, expert-driven shopping experiences for its outdoor lifestyle customer base. As part of this process, Thynk Active helped select Oracle Retail Xstore POS systems and SkillNet Solutions as Backcountry's implementation partners. The selection of Oracle's retail solutions will ensure a world class omni-channel experience for the company's customers.
Thynk Active helped define the focus of Backcountry's brick-and-mortar journey. Its cross functional selection team then assessed multiple vendors based on how each product addressed Backcountry's functional and technical requirements. The agile request for information process helped the team short list vendors that were a strategic match to Backcountry under an accelerated timeline. Apart from developing the request for information, Thynk Active also supported Backcountry's program by identifying key goals and objectives, building the list of unique requirements, drafting customized demonstration scripts, managing the scoring process and creating a summary of vendor responses.
"As we expand our brick-and-mortar presence, we were looking for a point-of-sale (POS) solution suite that would extend our signature online offerings to our stores. This required a store solution that is functionally feature-rich with strong omni-channel capabilities and the ability to access outside systems," says Rakshith Adyar, director of engineering at Backcountry. "Being able to access outside systems within the POS, such as an integration with our new loyalty program, Expedition Perks, is key to providing a seamless omni-channel experience. Thynk Active helped us focus and ask the right questions so that we could identify the unique features of the solutions that would complement our overall omni-channel strategy."
Backcountry has begun a major brick-and-mortar retail expansion from their direct channel roots, with the opening of three stores in Park City, Utah, West Valley City, Utah and Boulder, Colorado.
"We often run vendor selection projects to replace legacy systems that have been in place and institutionalized for years. In such cases, a major challenge is moving a retailer from processes that may have been pieced together to industry best practices," says Charlie Daggs, chief consulting officer of Thynk Active. "What was unique in this opportunity was working with Backcountry's new, but highly experienced store IT and operations teams to think strategically about building new processes and technology. Oracle Xstore should provide a strong foundation as Backcountry becomes a world class omni-channel specialty retailer."
Thynk Active is a joint venture between several leading retail industry experts whose mission is to empower retailers with technology, agility, and innovation that profitably differentiates their business and actively engages their customers. For more information about Thynk Active go to http://www.thynkactive.com
From the one-on-one expertise of our Gearheads to our epic selection of the best in both style and performance, Backcountry has been a leading outdoor retailer since 1996. Dialing in your gear closet, exploring your backcountry, recharging with après—Backcountry elevates the entire outdoor experience. In 2018, Backcountry began building its own Gearhead-inspired products; the fast-growing Built By Backcountry ski, MTB, climb, hike, fly fish, and après lines include collabs with brands like GORE-TEX Technology, Burton, and Simms. Seek it, find it, send it—the Goat takes you further.
