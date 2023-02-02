Brandless' gift sets are recognized as a great Valentine's gift option
LINDON, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finding the perfect gift for the special people in your life can always be a challenge. With Valentine's Day approaching, Brandless has the perfect gift sets to give to those you love most. Whether someone loves hosting or treating themselves to a night in, the Brandless' Butter Board is beautifully packaged to create an elevated experience.
Today.com recognized Brandless' Butter Board for having a great, thoughtful gift for that your boyfriend will love. Today says, "Diehard foodies know the presentation is just as important as the meal itself. With this set, he can bring his TikTok butter board dreams to life at a cost that won't break the bank for you. It comes with ten pieces including a cheese knife set, julienne peeler and cheese grater". The Brandless Butter Board is paired with our sleek Acacia Wood Knives with a beautiful matching Acacia Wood Board. Along with a corkscrew to uncork your favorite bottle (or two), and a slotted wood serving spoon and wood turner. Together, this bundle creates the perfect addition to any entertainer's kitchen.
Brandless also has the Chef's Knife that makes for a great housewarming gift for the ultimate entertaining experience. With six different knives, a carving fork, knife block, and a cheese board, any home chef will have everything they need to take a homemade meal to the next level. And, if you're looking for the perfect gift for the smoothie-lover or on your holiday shopping list, Brandless' new Wellness Blender Bundle provides everything you need for a gift they won't forget. The best part? Every Brandless product has a 100-day promise to ensure quality and satisfaction.
For more information about Brandless and its products, visit Brandless.com.
About Brandless:
Brandless is one of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel commerce platforms. We make it easier for people to take better care of themselves, their families and the planet by working with the best ingredients, partners, and customers to drive community-led innovation and validation. By focusing on collaboration over control, quality over packaging and people over promotion, we're leading a movement that believes that making better choices should be simple and easy. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit Brandless.com to order.
