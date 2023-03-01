Support Local Journalism

PARK CITY, Utah, NEW YORK and HONG KONG, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meraki Global Advisors LLC (Meraki), a leading global multi-asset outsourced trading firm, today announced that Tom O'Leary has joined the company as a Senior Business Strategist. O'Leary will be responsible for advancing Meraki's strategic growth plans by emphasizing and aligning the key functions of strategy planning, business development, and process improvement.

"The need for a sophisticated outsourced trading service capable of trading all asset classes globally is only increasing as asset managers contend with competitive pressures, growing cost burdens, and sub-optimal trading operations," said Benjamin Arnold, Founder and Managing Partner of Meraki Global Advisors. "Tom  is a seasoned Wall Street executive with a strong strategy orientation who has deep industry experience and a proven track record leading major initiatives and businesses at premier global investment banking and capital markets firms. The growth of the company internally reflects Meraki Global Advisors' client expansion globally, supporting the increasing demand for our differentiated and premium outsourced trading services."


