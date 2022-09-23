Tomas Navarro

Tomas Navarro

 By Page Publishing

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

HIGHLAND, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Tomas Navarro, an imaginative storyteller, has completed his new book "Mi Venganza.": a gripping piece that invites readers to a peaceful town in the southern part of Mexico. There lived a millionaire named Don Juan who believes that everyone deserves respect. He's a very noble man who does not hesitate to help those in need; a man who is highly respected by the townspeople and loved by his family. But Don Juan who maintains a positive disposition in life is slowly attracting the negative. This is where the story starts to become darker.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you