Tony Hernández

 By Page Publishing

FARGO, N.D., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "Dare with Me!" from Page Publishing author Tony Hernández is a powerful piece on the life of a great master whom everyone thought was the smartest man in the world.

