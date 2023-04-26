Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

If you're in the market for a new car, safety should be one of your top priorities. Fortunately, there are many vehicles on the market today that prioritize safety features to give you peace of mind on the road. From hybrid cars to luxury SUVs, the attorneys at Robert J. DeBry have compiled a list of what they believe to be the top 10 safest cars in the United States available today. These vehicles have been rigorously tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and have earned top marks for both crashworthiness and collision avoidance features.

SALT LAKE CITY, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you're in the market for a new car, safety should be one of your top priorities.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.