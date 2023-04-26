If you're in the market for a new car, safety should be one of your top priorities. Fortunately, there are many vehicles on the market today that prioritize safety features to give you peace of mind on the road. From hybrid cars to luxury SUVs, the attorneys at Robert J. DeBry have compiled a list of what they believe to be the top 10 safest cars in the United States available today. These vehicles have been rigorously tested by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and have earned top marks for both crashworthiness and collision avoidance features.
So whether you're commuting to work or taking a road trip with your family, you can trust that you're driving one of the safest cars on the road.
Keep reading to discover which cars made the cut and why you should consider them for your next purchase.
The Top 10 Safest Cars in the United States
Car accidents can cause serious injuries, and one of the best ways to minimize the risk of injury is to choose a safe car. If you're in the market for a new car, there are plenty of safe options available.
As car accident lawyers, we understand the importance of car safety, and we have put together a list of the top 10 safest cars in the US that people can buy today.
1. 2023 Subaru Outback - 2023 Subaru Outback - The Subaru Outback has consistently ranked high in safety ratings over the years. The 2023 model comes with standard safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and forward-collision warning. Additionally, the Outback has earned a five-star safety rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
2. 2023 Audi A6 ALLROAD- The 2023 Audi A6 ALLROAD is a luxury wagon that provides advanced safety features such as a top-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, and adaptive cruise control. The NHTSA has given the A6 ALLROAD a five-star safety rating, making it an excellent option for those who prioritize safety.
3. 2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class - The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a luxury sedan that is known for its style and safety features. It comes with a range of advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking. It has also received a high safety rating from NHTSA.
4. 2023 Honda Accord - The 2023 Honda Accord is a midsize sedan that has always been known for its reliability and safety. The 2023 model comes with standard safety features such as lane departure warning, forward-collision warning, and adaptive cruise control. It has also earned a five-star safety rating from the NHTSA.
5. 2023 Mazda CX-5 - The Mazda CX-5 is an impressive SUV that has consistently received high safety ratings from organizations such as the NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). It is equipped with a range of safety features, including blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning.
6. 2023 Toyota Camry - The Toyota Camry is a reliable midsize sedan that has been awarded a 5-star safety rating by the NHTSA. It is equipped with features like lane departure warnings, automatic high beams, and automatic emergency braking.
7. 2023 Chevrolet Equinox - The Chevrolet Equinox is a compact SUV that earned 5 stars for both crashworthiness and crash avoidance. It comes with features such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning.
8. 2023 Hyundai Sonata - The Hyundai Sonata is a midsize sedan that has been awarded a 5-star safety rating by the NHTSA. It is equipped with features like forward collision warning, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking.
10. 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge - The 2023 Volvo XC90 Recharge is a luxury SUV that prioritizes safety features earning a 5-star rating from the NHTSA. It comes with a variety of advanced safety features, such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a surround-view camera system. The XC90 also features Volvo's City Safety system, which includes automatic emergency braking and collision avoidance technologies.
Remember, choosing a safe car is crucial in reducing the risk of car accidents and their resulting injuries. However, accidents can still happen, and if you find yourself in a car accident, you need a car accident lawyer on your side. At Robert J. DeBry & Associates, we are dedicated to helping victims of car accidents receive the compensation they deserve.
