Top Dawg

Top Dawg

 By Top Dawg Basketball

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

"Top Dawg 1V1" kicks off Feb 4 in Salt Lake City with finals in Draper April 8; Registration now open in four divisions: youth, teen, open and 40 Plus

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Who's the best hooper in Utah? Top Dawg Basketball announced today it will host the first large-scale, one-on-one basketball tournament to determine just that. Top Dawg 1V1 is an innovative new one-on-one tournament launching Feb. 4, 2023 in Salt Lake City and traveling across the state to eight cities, culminating in the finals April 8 in Draper.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.