LOS ANGELES and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Think Brilliantly is a new marketing and creative boutique agency that provides a wealth of expertise for brands looking to elevate their marketing performance and boost their competitive edge. Outsourcing a company's marketing needs presents opportunities for growth by having readily available access to expert knowledge and resources. The Think Brilliantly team is client focused which translates into offering a range of customized marketing services for their clients.

Think Brilliantly was founded by Analei Samasei'a, whose career in marketing, public relations agency management and video/photography production has spanned over 25 years. She has assembled a team of informed, experienced, and respected professionals who are considered experts in their respective fields. Think Brilliantly works within all industries and is skilled at surpassing their client's goals while staying on budget. The Think Brilliantly team has worked with many top companies such as Target, Walmart, McDonalds, Netflix, Bacardi, Ford, and Honda. It specializes in a variety of disciplines including:

