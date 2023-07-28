Top Rail Fence Wasatch Front owner Rudy Bennett plans to focus on customer service and reliable fencing installation to set the company apart from its competitors.

 By HomeFront Brands, Top Rail Fence

Local owner's customer service focus and reliable, durable fencing installation set the company apart and support economic growth in the scenic corridor

SALT LAKE CITY, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Rail Fence, the on-time professionals in fence design, quality, installation, and service, announced today the opening of its first Utah branch with a location in the Wasatch Front corridor.


