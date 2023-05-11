Support Local Journalism

OREM, Utah, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cody Kewley, a Utah Real Estate Agent and Investor plans to help homeowners sell over 50 million dollars worth of real estate within the next couple of years. Kewley, a native real estate investor and now real estate agent with Fathom Realty, first started his career fixing and flipping houses in Idaho, Florida, and Tennessee! After moving to Utah, Cody Kewley obtained his real estate license and plans to help over 100 clients within the next year sell their houses. Kewley's company, "Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent," has already been working with a handful of investors, homeowners, and agents to help accomplish his goal. Currently, most of his leads and potential clients are from Utah County, Salt Lake County, and surrounding cities.   

Cody Kewley plans to work with agents all across Utah to help achieve this massive goal. Kewley is not achieving this goal alone; Real Estate Agents and Investors across the state have been sending him deals daily in hopes of getting the real estate deals across the finish line. The investors that Kewley works with are cash buyers that can typically close on houses within two weeks, which helps the sale time for homeowners.  


