...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by Thursday at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.6 feet, or near 750
CFS.
- Minor flooding is being reported along the Blacksmith Fork
River near Hyrum.
- Forecast...The river will fall to near 6.5 feet (near 710
CFS) Wednesday afternoon. The river will then rise back above
action stage late Wednesday evening, peaking at 6.9 feet (880
CFS) Thursday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet, or 790 CFS.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet, or 1198 CFS.
Weather Alert
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
OREM, Utah, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cody Kewley, a Utah Real Estate Agent and Investor plans to help homeowners sell over 50 million dollars worth of real estate within the next couple of years. Kewley, a native real estate investor and now real estate agent with Fathom Realty, first started his career fixing and flipping houses in Idaho, Florida, and Tennessee! After moving to Utah, Cody Kewley obtained his real estate license and plans to help over 100 clients within the next year sell their houses. Kewley's company, "Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent," has already been working with a handful of investors, homeowners, and agents to help accomplish his goal. Currently, most of his leads and potential clients are from Utah County, Salt Lake County, and surrounding cities.
Cody Kewley plans to work with agents all across Utah to help achieve this massive goal. Kewley is not achieving this goal alone; Real Estate Agents and Investors across the state have been sending him deals daily in hopes of getting the real estate deals across the finish line. The investors that Kewley works with are cash buyers that can typically close on houses within two weeks, which helps the sale time for homeowners.
How has the company "Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent" found and sourced all of these real estate deals? Kewley relies upon (SEO) Search Engine Optimisation websites that help attract leads. Or, to simplify, when customers search on Google "Real Estate Agents Near Me," typically Kewley will pop up in the search results. Thus driving not only sellers in Utah looking to sell a house but also out-of-state buyers looking for representation to buy in Utah.
Kewley's Company "Cody Kewley Real Estate Agent" takes pride in helping local homeowners easily sell their houses. After spending years in the real estate investing realm, Kewley has built relationships with; lenders, contractors, real estate agents, insurance agents, and title companies. Kewley gives all these direct contacts to homeowners to help them save time by giving them a list of qualified real estate specialists.
Property owners in and around Utah can contact Kewley directly by visiting his website www.UtahREAgent.com and plan a free scheduled meeting. He would love to connect whether you are a real estate seller, buyer, agent, or investor.
