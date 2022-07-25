Through a $6M licensing agreement, Torque3™ will be providing its simulation technology to Sirica Therapeutics for exclusive use in the neurodivergent marketspace
CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torque3's focus on neurorehabilitation through the use of intense, deeply immersive simulation to deliver task-oriented therapy, has resulted in a platform that is rich in technological developments. Today, the company has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sirica Therapeutics to provide Torque3's platform (patent pending) for use with neurodivergent patients such as those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The $6M licensing agreement gives Sirica Therapeutics exclusive use of Torque3's platform within the neurodivergent marketspace.
"We have always understood the broad application of our platform and are excited to see it being used to help people outside of Torque3's focus of stroke recovery. I look forward to working with Sirica Therapeutics on their mission to provide a powerful treatment option to the ASD community," said David Ellzey, CEO and founder of Torque3.
The Torque3™ platform uses advanced robotics along with a suite of simulation technologies to completely immerse the user into believing they are operating a small human-powered vehicle through a realistic environment. Beyond just using a VR headset with 3D audio, the rider feels all the subtle g-forces resulting from bumps, turns, accelerating or braking. In addition, they feel tactile feedback of moving over the ground surface though the pedals and steering. Even the wind caused from moving is simulated and it delivers an appropriate "smell" of the current surroundings.
Torque3™ requires this level of immersion for its approach to Task‐Oriented Therapy, or what Torque3™ calls, "TOT+™" where the patient performs tasks in an intense, deeply immersive, simulated environment. The simulator works their entire body, along with experience-dependent, multimodal engagement of their functional brain regions. This simulation is so immersive that the patient suspends their disbelief and perceives risk while performing tasks. Torque3™ hypothesizes that by adding this perception of risk, the patient's brains will consider the tasks being performed as urgent and important. When combined with tasks that are continually novel and challenging, this will result in improved neuroplasticity.
This deep immersion technique, coupled with the platform's exercise component, has a significant effect on those on the autism spectrum, according to Dr. Uli K. Chettipally, the founder of Sirica Therapeutics, a digital therapeutics company.
"I consider Torque3 an intricate and an intelligent therapeutic mechanism to develop what we call Cognitive Sensorimotor Therapy," said Dr. Chettipally. "Autism is a huge burden on the healthcare system, and we have found a potential aid that we hope that the ASD community can use as an adjunct to the current standard of treatment."
The personal connection for Dr. Chettipally with the Torque3™ platform is that his daughter Siri is on the autism spectrum, and he has found, during testing, that the platform is highly engaging and potentially therapeutic. Dr. Chettipally feels that exercise should be an important component of autism therapy and that Torque3's deep immersion technique while exercising is the perfect complement. The combination of deep immersion in a calming, natural environment with vigorous exercise can alleviate aggressive behavior, anxiety, insomnia, and difficulty in focusing among people with autism spectrum disorder.
About Torque3™
Torque3™ is developing a neurorehabilitation solution with a focus on stroke recovery. Their unique approach has shown promising results in early testing and the company has plans to go to market in Q2 of 2023.
About Sirica Therapeutics
Sirica is an early-stage digital therapeutics company that is developing a new category of therapy for autism and related disorders called Cognitive Sensorimotor Therapy. It uses robotics, virtual reality, video gaming and machine learning technologies to develop treatments that are scalable, engaging and personalized making therapy fun.