Through a $6M licensing agreement, Torque3™ will be providing its simulation technology to Sirica Therapeutics for exclusive use in the neurodivergent marketspace

CENTERVILLE, Utah, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Torque3's focus on neurorehabilitation through the use of intense, deeply immersive simulation to deliver task-oriented therapy, has resulted in a platform that is rich in technological developments. Today, the company has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sirica Therapeutics to provide Torque3's platform (patent pending) for use with neurodivergent patients such as those with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The $6M licensing agreement gives Sirica Therapeutics exclusive use of Torque3's platform within the neurodivergent marketspace.

