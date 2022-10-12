Tower Arch Capital Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tower Arch Capital)

 By Tower Arch Capital

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital has been named to Inc.'s 2022 list of Founder-Friendly Investors, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success in partnering with entrepreneurs. Tower Arch Capital is proud to be one of only fifteen firms that have been recognized all four years since the list's inception.

