Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Wood-Pellet Grill Innovators Redefining The Griddle Category Through Enhanced Design & Features, Opening New Flavor Frontiers

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger Inc. ("Traeger") (NYSE: COOK), the innovators and category leaders in wood-pellet grills, today announced a significant addition to their outdoor cooking experience with the launch of the Flatrock Grill. The Flatrock Grill sets the new standard in the exploding griddle cookware category, while enabling customers to explore an entirely new frontier of flavor through premium, innovative designs, and features.  


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.