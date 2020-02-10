Nearly a dozen elk were killed by a passing train on Sunday near the Idaho town of Dingle, just north of Bear Lake.
Conservation officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game arrived at the scene and determined approximately 11 elk had been killed. Two injured elk were subsequently euthanized by Fish and Game officers, and the salvageable meat was donated to members of the community. The other elk carcasses were removed from the scene.
Trains hitting herds of big game animals are not common occurrences in the region, though this is the second incident in a little over a year. In January 2019, approximately 30 elk were killed by a train traveling northward between Montpelier and Soda Springs.