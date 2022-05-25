LCA Bank Corporation (LCAB), a Utah-chartered industrial bank and member FDIC, and parent company Lease Corporation of America, announced that Travis Betenson has been named Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Betenson will lead finance, accounting and treasury management functions for both entities.
PARK CITY, Utah, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Betenson has worked in the banking industry since 2010 and has held various roles in accounting, finance and treasury. He brings both regulatory and banking experience and was most recently with First Electronic Bank, where he oversaw the accounting, treasury and FP&A functions, assisting the bank in achieving significant loan and revenue growth.
"We are delighted to have someone with Travis' background and character join our team," said Jeffery Sugg, CEO of LCA Bank Corporation and Lease Corporation of America. "His combination of strong financial acumen and demonstrated leadership will play a major role in our growth plans for LCAB."
Previously, Mr. Betenson held treasury risk and financial reporting roles with Comenity Capital Bank in Salt Lake City. He holds an MBA from the University of Utah and is a Certified Treasury Professional.
______________
About Lease Corporation of America and LCA Bank Corporation
LCA is a full-service financing company specializing in technology and industrial equipment financing. LCA offers targeted leasing programs to equipment manufacturers and resellers. Based in Troy, Michigan, LCA has serviced the needs of its vendors and customers since its formation in 1988. LCA is one of the largest independently owned leasing companies in the United States. For more information, please contact LCA.
LCA Bank Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of LCA and federally insured institution, has historically been recognized in the upper 10 percent of the more than 7,000 FDIC-insured financial institutions in the United States based on Return on Average Assets.