CEO Tyson Smith Announces Trisha Thomas Named to the Company's Newly Created Position of President for Reading Horizons
KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tyson Smith, CEO of Reading Horizons, has announced that Trisha Thomas, currently the company's Chief Revenue Officer, has been named President. The announcement comes after a period of exceptional growth for Reading Horizons. It reflects the company's long-standing mission to empower educators to eradicate illiteracy because of its belief that literacy is opportunity.
Thomas joined Reading Horizons in 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer. Her career includes 25 years of K–12 experience with executive leadership positions at Illustrative Mathematics, first as Vice President of Professional Services and then as Chief Customer Officer. Before those roles, she served in key marketing leadership positions for Evan-Moor Educational Publishers, eInstruction/Turning Technologies, and Discovery Education. Throughout her career, Thomas has worked extensively in brand strategy, revenue growth, and leading teams that significantly impact educators and students. She received her undergraduate degree in Business Management and Marketing from the University of Maryland. She earned her MBA with a concentration in Marketing from the Johns Hopkins University, Carey Business School.
In making this announcement, Tyson Smith, CEO of Reading Horizons, noted, "Our rapid growth has underscored the need to expand our leadership structure. I will remain as CEO and concentrate specifically on setting the company's continued expansion initiatives, enriching our company culture, and supporting our education market partners. In her new role as President, Trisha Thomas will manage our business operations, execute our growth strategies, serve our growing customer base, and continue to support and inspire our leadership teams." Thomas echoed Smith's comments adding, "64 percent of third-grade students are not reading proficiently by the end of third grade, and many of those students will not catch up. We see each of these students and work to make a different trajectory for them. This motivates us to bring our value to work each day and further our mission to eradicate illiteracy. It is an honor to be in this position to help make a difference for our team players at Reading Horizons and expand our impact on literacy."
