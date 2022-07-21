Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

CEO Tyson Smith Announces Trisha Thomas Named to the Company's Newly Created Position of President for Reading Horizons

KAYSVILLE, Utah, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tyson Smith, CEO of Reading Horizons, has announced that Trisha Thomas, currently the company's Chief Revenue Officer, has been named President. The announcement comes after a period of exceptional growth for Reading Horizons. It reflects the company's long-standing mission to empower educators to eradicate illiteracy because of its belief that literacy is opportunity.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you