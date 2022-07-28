According to a recent survey from TruHearing, the market leader in hearing benefits, 94% of the general population of employees surveyed agree that it is at least somewhat important for employers to offer hearing benefits as part of their overall employ...

 TruHearing

Veterans and Military Service Members Gain Access to Broad Range of Hearing Healthcare Benefits

DRAPER, Utah, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TruHearing, the market leader in hearing healthcare benefits¹, continues to expand access to hearing healthcare through its recent alliance with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), a nonprofit combat veterans' service organization. This new relationship will help provide hearing healthcare to over a million veterans and military service members, a population consistently at higher risk and incidence of hearing loss.

