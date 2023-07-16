Truvy, a leading Health & Wellness Company, who launched in South Korea just over two months ago is seeing exponential growth in the region. Sales nearing 1 Million Dollars over just two months.
DRAPER, Utah, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truvy, a leading health and wellness company, is proud to announce its recent success in South Korea. Over the past two months, Truvy has seen a staggering 221% growth in the region, with 3034 total sign-ups, a Hawaiian incentive trip planned for October, and closing in on 1,000,000 in sales.
This success can be attributed to Truvy's commitment to providing high-quality, effective products and its dedicated team of distributors. In South Korea alone, Truvy has produced 17-One Star Directors, 14-Two Star Directors, 4-Three Star Directors, and 3-Four Star Directors with
"We are thrilled with the success of Truvy in South Korea," said Derrick Raynes, CSO of Truvy. "Our distributors have worked tirelessly to bring our products to the Korean market and have done an exceptional job. We are seeing tremendous growth and are excited to continue this momentum."
Truvy's products have become increasingly popular in South Korea due to their proven effectiveness and the company's dedication to helping people lead healthier lives. The success of Truvy in the region is a testament to the company's commitment to providing high-quality products and supporting its distributors.
Truvy's success in South Korea is only the beginning. The company is dedicated to expanding its reach and helping people across the globe achieve their health and wellness goals.
