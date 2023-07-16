Support Local Journalism

DRAPER, Utah, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truvy, a leading health and wellness company, is proud to announce its recent success in South Korea. Over the past two months, Truvy has seen a staggering 221% growth in the region, with 3034 total sign-ups, a Hawaiian incentive trip planned for October, and closing in on 1,000,000 in sales.


