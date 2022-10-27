Record sales mark the skyrocketing success of the 8 year old company
DRAPER, Utah, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Truvy® has hit a major milestone: $600 million in sales.
Founded in 2014, Truvy® is a health and nutrition company that is designed to encourage people to live healthier lives by offering proper nutritional supplements and a community committed to self-improvement. Providing the highest quality products for health and weight management on the market, Truvy® helps people change their lives not only through their products, but through transformation programs and business opportunities.
In contribution to this achievement, the relaunch of the company's keystone products in September—the newest and most effective version of Tru+™️ and Vy™️, now with Dual Appetite Control—has earned $1.7 million in revenue in just one month's time.
Derrick Raynes, CSO and co-owner of Truvy®, attributes this success to "the power of our new Dual Appetite Technology (DAC). This new category will be crucial to accomplish our goal of becoming a billion dollar company."
This landmark moment is another welcome victory as the company continues to trailblaze in the realm of associate business opportunities, having recently wrapped their annual conference, truSUMMIT, in Atlanta, Georgia. The company expects that this momentum is just the beginning as they continue to provide its associates' businesses with everything they need to thrive: knowledge, trust, and products that contribute to long-term health.
